The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 10, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Darker by E L James - 9780385543989 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. End Game by David Baldacci - 9781455586639 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Everywhere and Every Way by Jennifer Probst - 9781501124242 - (Gallery Books)

5. The Midnight Line by Lee Child - 9780399593499 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham - 9780385541183 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. The People vs. Alex Cross by James Patterson - 9780316508827 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The British Knight by Louise Bay - 9781386738183 - (Louise Bay)

9. Year One by Nora Roberts - 9781250122988 - (St. Martin's Press)

10. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

