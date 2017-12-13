The Latest: ESPN pulls McNabb, Davis amid misconduct suit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against the NFL Network by a former employee (all times local):

3 p.m.

ESPN says former NFL players Donovan McNabb and Mike Davis have been pulled from the air while it investigates a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against NFL Network.

ESPN spokesman Josh Krulewitz said Tuesday in a statement that neither McNabb nor Davis would appear on any of the networks while the investigation proceeds.

A woman who worked as a wardrobe stylist at NFL Network accuses McNabb and Davis of various sexually inappropriate encounters. She also made accusations against former players Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans, and former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger. None of the men accused responded to messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Jami Cantor worked at the NFL Network for a decade until she was fired in October 2016. In the suit against NFL Enterprises, she alleges age and sex discrimination, sexual harassment that created a hostile work environment, wrongful termination and defamation.

___

9:45 a.m.

Hall of Fame player Marshall Faulk and two other NFL Network analysts have been suspended after a former employee alleged sexual misconduct in a lawsuit.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Tuesday identified the three as Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans. He says they have been "suspended from their duties at NFL Network pending an investigation into these allegations."

According to court documents first reported by Bloomberg , former wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor described several sexually inappropriate encounters with the three retired NFL players and others who have worked for the NFL Network.

Former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger and former NFL Network analyst Donovan McNabb are among those named in the suit. McNabb now works for ESPN.

None of the men accused responded to messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Cantor worked at the NFL Network for a decade. She filed an amended complaint originally filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in October.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL