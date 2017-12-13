Moscow's cadet ball mixes pomp with military discipline

Military school students dance during their annual ball in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. The ball attracts the youth from all over Russia. (
MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow's International Kremlin Cadet Ball is a picture of discipline, pomp and splendor. Girls in billowing dresses twirl across the dance floor, immaculately dressed young men line the hall in orderly rows, and teachers bark out orders, trying to get their students to keep time.
Backstage, however, chaos reigns. As lipstick is applied and hair frantically braided, girls jostle for position in front of floor-length mirrors, trying to capture the perfect selfie. A teacher shouts "red lipstick is absolutely forbidden!," causing the room to go silent.
She says "Cadet girls should be girly, not womanly!"
For many at Tuesday's ball, it's a fairytale chance to experience the grandeur of Russia's czarist traditions. With its string quartets, traditional dance routines and patriotic speeches, the event harks back to a bygone era.