  1. Home
  2. World

Gremio beats Pachuca 1-0 to make Club World Cup final

By  Associated Press
2017/12/13 03:43

Brazil's Gremio Everton, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between

Brazil's Gremio Everton celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio and Pach

Brazil's Gremio Everton celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio and Pach

Brazil's Gremio Everton scores against Mexico's Pachuca goalkeeper Oscar Perez the opening goal of his team during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer

Brazil's Gremio Everton scores against Mexico's Pachuca goalkeeper Oscar Perez the opening goal of his team during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer

Brazil's Gremio Everton celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio and Pach

Mexico's Pachuca Oscar Murillo heads the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio and Pachuca at the Hazza Bin Zayed stadi

Mexico's Pachuca goalkeeper Oscar Perez, left, holds the ball as his teammate Emmanuel Garcia, center, stops Brazil's Gremio Ramiro during the Club Wo

German referee Felix Brych, right, shows the red card to Mexico's Pachuca Victor Guzman during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremi

Brazil's Gremio Bruno Cortez controls the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio and Pachuca at the Hazza Bin Zayed stad

Brazil's Gremio Jailson, right, and Mexico's Pachuca Victor Guzman fight for the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio

Brazil's Gremio Michel, right, and Mexico's Pachuca Victor Guzman jump for the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio an

Brazil's Gremio head coach Renato, left, hugs Everton after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match betw

Brazil's Gremio Everton celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio and Pach

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Brazil's Gremio defeated Mexico's Pachuca 1-0 in extra time to advance to the Club World Cup final on Tuesday.

The Copa Libertadores champion will play Real Madrid or Emirates league winner Al Jazira, who meet in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Substitute forward Everton scored five minutes into extra time, clearing a defender inside the area and striking a right-footed shot into the top corner.

Pachuca, the CONCACAF winner, played with 10 men during the final minutes of extra time after Victor Guzman received a second yellow card for a hard foul.