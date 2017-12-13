Gremio beats Pachuca 1-0 to make Club World Cup final

Brazil's Gremio Everton, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between
Brazil's Gremio Everton scores against Mexico's Pachuca goalkeeper Oscar Perez the opening goal of his team during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer
Mexico's Pachuca Oscar Murillo heads the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio and Pachuca at the Hazza Bin Zayed stadi
Mexico's Pachuca goalkeeper Oscar Perez, left, holds the ball as his teammate Emmanuel Garcia, center, stops Brazil's Gremio Ramiro during the Club Wo
German referee Felix Brych, right, shows the red card to Mexico's Pachuca Victor Guzman during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremi
Brazil's Gremio Bruno Cortez controls the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio and Pachuca at the Hazza Bin Zayed stad
Brazil's Gremio Jailson, right, and Mexico's Pachuca Victor Guzman fight for the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio
Brazil's Gremio Michel, right, and Mexico's Pachuca Victor Guzman jump for the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Gremio an
Brazil's Gremio head coach Renato, left, hugs Everton after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match betw
AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Brazil's Gremio defeated Mexico's Pachuca 1-0 in extra time to advance to the Club World Cup final on Tuesday.
The Copa Libertadores champion will play Real Madrid or Emirates league winner Al Jazira, who meet in the other semifinal on Wednesday.
Substitute forward Everton scored five minutes into extra time, clearing a defender inside the area and striking a right-footed shot into the top corner.
Pachuca, the CONCACAF winner, played with 10 men during the final minutes of extra time after Victor Guzman received a second yellow card for a hard foul.