Lawsuit challenges parole denial for Brinks heist driver

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawyers for the getaway driver in a deadly 1981 Brinks robbery have filed a lawsuit challenging the New York parole board's denial of her prison release.

The board denied parole for Judith Clark in April, and its appeals unit affirmed the decision last week.

Attorneys Michael Cardozo and Steven Zeidman say the board violated its guidelines and ignored Clark's many accomplishments during her three decades in prison. They filed the lawsuit Tuesday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, seeking to overturn the board's parole denial.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) praised Clark's behavior as a prisoner when he commuted her sentence last December.

Clark is serving 75 years to life for the suburban New York heist, which led to the deaths of two police officers and a security guard. She'll be eligible for parole again in 2019.