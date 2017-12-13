Brazil court: Rio's ex-mayor ineligible for public office

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian court has ruled that Rio de Janeiro's former mayor is ineligible to run for public office for eight years as a result of his alleged abuse of political and economic power during 2016 mayoral elections.

Former Mayor Eduardo Paes, the moving force behind last year's Olympics, allegedly authorized a payment of nearly $2 million from public coffers to a consultancy firm to elaborate a government plan presented by Pedro Paulo Carvalho, a candidate who he hoped would win elections and continue his policies.

Carvalho was also ruled ineligible to run for eight years.

Both men were ordered to pay a fine equivalent to about $32,000.

Attorneys told reporters they will appeal the electoral court's ruling handed down Monday evening.