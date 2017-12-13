Oklahoma judge dismisses review of domestic violence case

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a lawsuit to re-examine the case of a woman who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for failing to report that her boyfriend abused her children. The boyfriend served two years.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a petition calling 33-year-old Tondalao Hall's sentence disproportionate.

Pottawatomie County District Judge John Canavan on Tuesday rejected the petition, saying it was filed in the wrong county.

ACLU spokeswoman Allie Shinn called Hall's sentence a "dramatic miscarriage of justice," saying the organization will file a new petition.

Hall was sentenced in 2006 after pleading guilty to failing to protect two of her children. The boyfriend pleaded guilty to child abuse and was released on probation with credit for time served. Hall said her boyfriend also abused her.