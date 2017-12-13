  1. Home
New Yorkers shrug off attack, crowds return to bombing scene

By  Associated Press
2017/12/13 00:27

Police officers patrol in the passageway connecting New York City's Port Authority bus terminal and the Times Square subway station Tuesday, Dec. 12,

NEW YORK (AP) — New York subway riders are shrugging off the city's latest attack.

The underground passageway at the Times Square station was crowded with commuters Tuesday, a day after it was targeted by a would-be suicide bomber. The only sign of Monday's explosion was an increased police presence in the station and in the block-long passageway.

Riders said they had no qualms about returning to the station where police say Akayed Ullah set off a crude pipe bomb.

Commuter Jennifer Farinas said New York is a resilient city. Her approach is to go on with life and do the best she can.

Ullah was the only person seriously injured in Monday's explosion.