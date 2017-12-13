Muslim leaders to convene extraordinary summit for Jerusalem

ISTANBUL (AP) — Leaders and high-ranking officials of Muslim countries will meet Wednesday in Istanbul for an extraordinary summit to discuss "repercussions" from the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation session aims to produce a "unified Islamic position." The umbrella organization of 57-members called U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement last week an "illegal decision" and a "serious escalation."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan_OIC's term president_has been vehemently critical of the U.S. move and said Monday the leaders would relay a "strong message."

The holy city's status is at the heart of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict and significant for Palestinians and Muslims worldwide. The United Nations and numerous states have warned the U.S. decision would escalate tensions.

Protests in Gaza and the West Bank have turned violent.