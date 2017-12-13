Fury receives backdated 2-year doping ban, free to box again

LONDON (AP) — Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is free to box again after receiving a backdated two-year doping ban.

UK Anti-Doping says Fury and his cousin, Hughie, had elevated levels of nandrolone in urine samples provided after fights in February 2015. The bans were backdated to Dec. 13, 2015, and expired at midnight on Tuesday.

Both boxers said they "never knowingly or deliberately committed any anti-doping rule violation."

Tyson Fury will need to reapply for his boxing license, which was suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control last year. He has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to win the WBA, IBF and WBO belts. UKAD said that result has not been disqualified.