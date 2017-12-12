|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|Toronto
|17
|8
|.680
|4
|New York
|13
|13
|.500
|8½
|Philadelphia
|13
|13
|.500
|8½
|Brooklyn
|10
|15
|.400
|11
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Miami
|13
|13
|.500
|1
|Orlando
|11
|17
|.393
|4
|Charlotte
|10
|16
|.385
|4
|Atlanta
|6
|20
|.231
|8
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Milwaukee
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Indiana
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|Detroit
|14
|12
|.538
|4½
|Chicago
|6
|20
|.231
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|San Antonio
|19
|8
|.704
|3
|New Orleans
|14
|14
|.500
|8½
|Memphis
|8
|19
|.296
|14
|Dallas
|7
|20
|.259
|15
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Denver
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|Portland
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Utah
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Oklahoma City
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|10
|15
|.400
|10½
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|15
|.400
|10½
|Phoenix
|9
|19
|.321
|13
|Sacramento
|8
|18
|.308
|13
___
|Monday's Games
Charlotte 116, Oklahoma City 103
Chicago 108, Boston 85
Houston 130, New Orleans 123
Miami 107, Memphis 82
Golden State 111, Portland 104
L.A. Clippers 96, Toronto 91
|Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.