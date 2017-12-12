The Latest: San Francisco mayor remembered as civil servant

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

Former Mayor Willie Brown says his friend Ed Lee will be remembered as the man who stepped up to bring Silicon Valley to San Francisco.

Lee was a low-key mustachioed mayor better known as city bureaucrat than a flashy politician.

Brown and the late power broker Rose Pak talked Lee into filling out the rest of Gavin Newsom's term when he was elected state lieutenant governor in 2010. Brown said Lee was uncomfortable in the office but as he saw the deep fractions of the city, he thought he could be the healer San Francisco needed to bridge its factions.

Brown says Lee was motivated at all times by a deep love of the city.

4:30 a.m.

The San Francisco Chronical is reporting that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.

The newspaper is citing a statement by the mayor's office that states that Lee passed away Tuesday just after 1 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The statement says family, friends and colleagues were at Lee's side.

Lee was not known to be ill. No other details have been released.