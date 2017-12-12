Taiwan's government to set up nationwide information security network

The Executive Yuan's Department of Cyber Security (DCS) said Tuesday the government will set up Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) by the end of this year as a platform to ensure the nation's information security.

According to Lee Der-tsai of the National Security Council, the strategy behind ISAC is to combine talent and resources from the academia and the industry to enhance the country's information security capabilities.

The three main goals are to create a mechanism that ensures information security at the national level, to establish an information security team to safeguard the nation's cyber safety, and to promote the development of information security technology for both national defense and commercial purposes, he said.

The ISAC will integrate the central government's information security defense network with that of local governments, especially the six special municipalities, to create a comprehensive nationwide network, a process the department will tackle in the near future, according to DCS head Chien Hung-wei.

Information and cyber security is a key priority for the Taiwanese government, which is why the Cabinet created the DCS in August 2016.

The aim is to promote cross-ministerial collaboration and information sharing, something the ISAC will make more effective. (By Yeh Su-ping and Kuan-lin Liu) Enditem/AW