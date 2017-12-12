The Latest: Trump blasts Gillibrand over resignation call

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and allegations of sexual misconduct (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has called on him to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump calls the New York Democrat "lightweight" and "a total flunky for Chuck Schumer," the Senate Democratic leader.

Trump says Gillibrand "would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)."

Gillibrand told CNN on Monday that the allegations of sexual misconduct are credible and numerous and that Trump should resign.

Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national #MeToo spotlight is turning back to the president and his past conduct.

__

7:38 a.m.

President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met."

Trump lashed out on Twitter Tuesday, a day after three women who previously accused Trump of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today."

Trump says Democrats "have been unable to show any collusion with Russia" and now are "moving on" to these allegations. He adds: "FAKE NEWS!"

The women — Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks — urged Congress to investigate Trump's behavior.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied the allegations Monday and pledged to provide a list of eyewitnesses whose accounts exonerated the president. She did not provide the list by late Monday.