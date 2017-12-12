WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Chelsea can move level on points with second-place Manchester United by beating Huddersfield in the Premier League. Also, Crystal Palace hosts Watford and Burnley is at home against Stoke. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — The Russian Olympic Committee formally gave its blessing Tuesday for the country's athletes to compete under a neutral flag at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 400 words, photos.

BOX--HORN-CORCORAN

BRISBANE, Australia — Jeff Horn's reward for a successful first title defense since a contentious win over Manny Pacquiao could be a bout with Terence Crawford. By John Pye. SENT: 610 words, photos.

FBN--PATRIOTS-DOLPHINS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins wore their perfect season uniforms, and for at least one game in 2017, they looked the part. Tom Brady was intercepted twice by Xavien Howard and held without a third-down conversion Monday night, and Miami snapped the New England Patriots' eight-game winning streak with a surprising 27-20 victory. By Steven Wine. SENT: 690 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund plays at Mainz while Bundesliga relegation candidates Freiburg and Hamburger SV host Borussia Moenchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--GREMIO-PACHUCA

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates — South American champion Gremio plays CONCACAF champion Pachuca in the semifinals of the Club World Cup. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2000 GMT.

Also:

— SOC--EAST ASIAN CHAMPIONSHIP — South Korea edges North Korea 1-0 at East Asian Championship. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--AFGHANISTAN-INDIA

NEW DELHI — Afghanistan is set to play its debut cricket test next year against India, with dates and a venue expected to be announced soon. SENT: 150 words.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Rockets beat Pelicans 130-123 for 10th straight win. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Halak, Islanders end skid with win over Caps. SENT: 860 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.