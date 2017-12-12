The Latest: Militant group says 2 fighters killed in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the fallout from the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group says two of its members have been killed in an explosion in the Gaza Strip.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Islamic Jihad claimed the men were killed by an Israeli airstrike while riding on a motorcycle. But Israel said it was not responsible.

Earlier Tuesday, four Palestinians were wounded, one seriously, by Israeli gunfire as they protested near the Israeli border fence in eastern Gaza City.

In addition to border protests, Palestinian militants have fired several rockets at Israel in recent days, sparking Israeli retaliatory airstrikes and shelling. Two Hamas militants and two demonstrators were killed over the weekend.

The protests followed President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital last week.

2:30 p.m.

A new Palestinian opinion poll finds overwhelming opposition to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The poll found that 91 percent consider Trump's declaration last week a threat to Palestinian interests. Forty-five percent believe the Palestinians should cut all contacts with the U.S., submit a complaint to the International Criminal Court and launch an armed uprising.

While Trump said his declaration does not prejudge future talks on the status of Jerusalem, 72 percent of respondents believe his administration will not submit any peace plan. It also found widespread distrust of the Palestinians' Arab allies.

The poll, conducted by the respected Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, questioned 1,270 adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.