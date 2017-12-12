Taipei to implement traffic control during Taipei Marathon on Dec. 17

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Traffic Division of Taipei City Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that traffic control will be implemented along the race route of Taipei Marathon on December 17, urging road users to make a detour plan or take Taipei Metro instead.

Taipei Marathon 2017 will take place between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. on December 17, and the starting time is 6:30 a.m., the traffic division said. The number of the total participants of the road race is 27,000, according to the division.

The time and duration of traffic control in different areas along the race route will be different according to the proceeding of the race. A map of traffic control time is provided by the division.

The 42.195-kilometer race will start at Taipei City Hall and go though the following streets: Shifu Rd., Xinyi Rd., Songzhi Rd., Songgao Rd., Yixian Rd., Renai Rd., Xinyi Rd., Hangzhou S. Rd., Aiguo E. Rd.m Aiguo W. Rd., Zhonghua Rd., Zhongxiao W. Rd., Chongqing S. Rd., Ketagalan Blvd., Zhongshan S. Rd., Zhongshan N. Rd., Beian Rd., Minshui Rd., Lequan 1st Rd., Tiding Blvd., General MaCarthur Bridge #2, Tayou Rd., Keelung Rd.

(Photo courtesy of the Traffic Division of Taipei City Police Department)

In addition, the race will use the riverside bicycle path on both the river banks of the Keelung River between Zhongshan Bridge (中山橋) and Chengong Bridge (成功橋).

The division said that not only cars but also pedestrians and cyclists will not be allowed to enter the control area. Bus service in the traffic control areas will also be suspended. For more information about the bus service and bus detour information, please visit the Taipei Public Transportation Office website.