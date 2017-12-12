Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 12, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;A shower in spots;31;25;SSW;10;78%;71%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;NE;11;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;16;4;Sunshine, pleasant;16;3;NNW;8;48%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Partly sunny;14;7;SSW;8;62%;11%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;6;1;Periods of rain;6;2;W;29;91%;88%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Rain and drizzle;4;-2;S;13;78%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but chilly;7;-1;Clearing;5;-2;ESE;8;54%;39%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;-13;-21;Partial sunshine;-14;-25;ESE;10;87%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;36;22;Sunny and hot;37;23;ENE;15;38%;1%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;19;10;WSW;7;70%;3%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;23;17;A shower or two;23;16;SW;25;61%;83%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Abundant sunshine;19;6;Mostly sunny;20;5;S;10;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A passing shower;33;22;Some sun, a shower;31;23;NE;8;70%;56%;7

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;27;19;A t-shower in spots;27;18;ESE;7;65%;65%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;25;A shower in spots;33;25;S;9;66%;56%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;12;3;Partly sunny;13;8;W;21;59%;14%;2

Beijing, China;Chilly with some sun;-1;-8;Chilly with some sun;0;-7;E;8;18%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;16;7;Showers around;8;1;WSW;12;78%;71%;0

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;8;0;Mainly cloudy;4;2;SSW;18;67%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;19;8;Some sun, a shower;19;9;S;7;74%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;23;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;18;ESE;12;82%;82%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;10;1;Clouds and sun;5;0;SSE;11;77%;61%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and snow shower;3;0;A bit of rain;8;2;WSW;24;81%;87%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;12;5;Clouds and sun, mild;13;5;W;11;80%;62%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;11;3;Rain/snow showers;5;-2;SSW;9;75%;64%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Overcast and warmer;29;20;An afternoon shower;31;20;SW;14;50%;70%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;32;17;Turning cloudy;33;17;WSW;6;32%;23%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;1;-3;Sunny, but cold;4;-3;NNW;18;39%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;25;14;Partly sunny;23;13;N;14;56%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;21;14;An afternoon shower;18;15;SSE;12;61%;67%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;27;18;Sun and some clouds;27;20;ENE;5;67%;70%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;32;23;A morning shower;31;23;ENE;6;73%;51%;6

Chicago, United States;Windy and very cold;-3;-7;A little p.m. snow;1;-5;N;13;61%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;N;10;75%;65%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;2;1;Showers around;3;2;SSW;30;81%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;26;20;High clouds;26;19;NNE;26;51%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;14;4;Sunny and milder;22;5;NW;14;36%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;31;25;A shower in places;32;25;NE;18;75%;52%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;18;11;Hazy sun;23;10;NE;6;67%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;19;2;Partly sunny, mild;13;-1;S;12;28%;58%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;29;19;Hazy sunshine;29;17;N;6;64%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;35;23;Spotty showers;33;23;SSW;7;70%;71%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;5;3;A little rain;6;2;WSW;31;88%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;5;-3;Partial sunshine;7;-3;N;11;41%;39%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny;16;10;N;19;66%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;17;16;A little rain;19;17;N;8;81%;87%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A little a.m. rain;26;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;NNE;10;66%;73%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;23;19;An afternoon shower;24;13;ENE;14;54%;40%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with wet snow;4;-2;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;SW;25;86%;63%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;32;23;Clouds and sun;32;24;SSE;7;70%;63%;3

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;23;18;Becoming cloudy;22;18;E;15;64%;42%;4

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;29;20;Partly sunny, breezy;27;20;NE;23;48%;26%;4

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;32;17;Sunshine and nice;31;19;ESE;8;44%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain;16;6;Cloudy with a shower;16;4;NNE;6;74%;60%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;14;11;Mild with sunshine;16;11;SSW;11;78%;8%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Downpours;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WSW;11;72%;55%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;Mostly cloudy;30;23;NNW;11;58%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer;28;15;A t-storm in spots;25;12;N;14;59%;45%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;9;-4;Partly sunny, colder;4;-4;N;9;44%;44%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;Hazy sunshine;25;9;NE;6;18%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun, nice;22;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;SW;7;46%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;NNW;17;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, milder;7;3;A p.m. shower or two;6;1;NNE;10;87%;82%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Heavy showers;29;25;Spotty showers;28;24;NNE;13;66%;81%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;SW;9;77%;64%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;30;17;Hazy sun;29;17;ENE;7;70%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;N;7;72%;61%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;3;A t-storm in spots;17;2;ENE;15;53%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;SW;11;77%;17%;8

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;23;18;Sunny intervals;23;19;SSE;14;71%;67%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;14;8;Partly sunny;14;12;W;7;82%;44%;1

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;4;3;A little rain;8;3;WSW;21;84%;86%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;NE;7;16%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;11;70%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sun;10;-1;Sun and clouds;11;4;SW;8;60%;39%;2

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;30;27;Mostly cloudy;31;26;N;6;65%;14%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;SE;8;82%;84%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;30;25;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;12;65%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;28;14;Clouds and sun;36;20;WSW;22;34%;25%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;21;3;Partly sunny;22;6;W;5;42%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;NW;12;43%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;5;-1;Partly sunny;2;-6;SSW;13;71%;19%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;31;24;Sunshine, pleasant;31;24;ENE;19;62%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer;28;17;High clouds;30;20;NE;13;49%;5%;5

Montreal, Canada;Snow;-3;-8;A little snow;-7;-15;W;24;74%;72%;0

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;0;-1;Cloudy;3;-3;WSW;13;86%;34%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;29;20;Hazy sunshine;28;20;N;11;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;NNE;17;45%;2%;10

New York, United States;A shower or two;9;-4;Partly sunny, colder;0;-3;W;41;44%;36%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;W;13;64%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-10;-14;Low clouds;-12;-15;WSW;10;91%;59%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;6;1;Clouds and sun;7;1;NNW;18;48%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-11;Snow showers;-3;-5;NNW;6;77%;91%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;-5;-12;A bit of a.m. snow;-11;-18;W;31;71%;64%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;Spotty showers;28;24;SSE;8;79%;96%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNW;11;79%;45%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A shower;30;24;ENE;13;80%;68%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;6;2;A touch of rain;9;5;W;17;70%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, cooler;29;15;Sunshine;24;16;SSE;25;48%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;32;24;WNW;8;65%;21%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;10;68%;65%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;E;6;65%;81%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;6;-2;Periods of sunshine;4;1;SSW;15;63%;63%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, but very cold;-6;-16;Sunny, but very cold;-5;-18;NNW;9;38%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Brief showers;18;11;Nice with some sun;20;11;SSW;13;57%;33%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;ESE;12;56%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;ESE;15;64%;75%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;Mostly sunny;1;-2;NNE;10;61%;11%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy;6;1;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;S;16;87%;47%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;25;21;Nice with some sun;26;20;E;15;60%;4%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;21;5;Mostly sunny;23;7;ESE;7;15%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;17;11;Spotty showers;14;5;ENE;11;74%;67%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;2;1;A bit of snow;3;-2;SSW;22;66%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Abundant sunshine;18;8;Sunshine;17;8;WNW;10;51%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;24;17;A t-storm in spots;23;18;ENE;17;71%;41%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;29;24;SSW;9;68%;48%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;23;16;Partly sunny;23;15;N;11;64%;10%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;26;2;Sunny and delightful;25;3;SSE;8;6%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Areas of low clouds;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;SW;10;49%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;21;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;N;8;71%;84%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;13;5;Partly sunny;12;9;S;6;76%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;9;3;Partly sunny;9;2;NNE;9;84%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but very cold;-4;-12;Sunny, but cold;-2;-12;NNW;8;24%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;10;6;Mostly cloudy;11;7;ENE;17;44%;28%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;N;7;80%;72%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;11;-2;Partly sunny, mild;11;3;S;9;89%;60%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;E;7;66%;0%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;2;-5;Mostly cloudy;3;1;S;16;82%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;31;23;NE;23;52%;0%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;19;17;A little rain;19;17;E;16;73%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A wintry mix;4;0;Showers of rain/snow;3;-2;SSW;20;81%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, colder;1;-5;Sunny, but cold;4;-5;ENE;7;69%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;More sun than clouds;11;0;Plenty of sunshine;9;0;NE;7;63%;7%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;13;1;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;S;11;31%;6%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warmer;30;15;Not as warm;23;16;W;12;65%;5%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;18;11;A shower or two;19;10;WSW;11;60%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with sunshine;10;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;1;NNW;10;46%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, some snow;-1;-9;Areas of low clouds;-5;-12;NW;27;68%;14%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;SSW;6;47%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;21;10;Partly sunny;17;8;WSW;11;74%;32%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;-15;-26;Cold with some sun;-17;-28;NNW;8;90%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;9;3;High clouds;10;5;NNE;5;64%;2%;1

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;8;1;Partly sunny;5;-1;SSE;10;66%;63%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;28;22;Low clouds;28;22;ENE;7;67%;21%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, milder;8;0;Colder;2;-4;S;16;57%;8%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cool;10;-1;Partly sunny, colder;3;-2;S;10;80%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;15;An afternoon shower;20;14;SE;17;68%;77%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny, humid;32;22;SW;8;68%;9%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;4;-7;Plenty of sunshine;6;-7;ENE;3;41%;0%;2

