Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 12, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;A shower in spots;88;77;SSW;6;78%;71%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;61;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;NE;7;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;61;40;Sunshine, pleasant;61;38;NNW;5;48%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;58;48;Partly sunny;57;45;SSW;5;62%;11%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;42;33;Periods of rain;43;36;W;18;91%;88%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;40;32;Rain and drizzle;39;29;S;8;78%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but chilly;44;30;Clearing;40;28;ESE;5;54%;39%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;9;-6;Partial sunshine;6;-13;ESE;6;87%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;96;71;Sunny and hot;99;73;ENE;9;38%;1%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;64;49;Mostly sunny;66;50;WSW;4;70%;3%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;74;63;A shower or two;73;61;SW;16;61%;83%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Abundant sunshine;67;42;Mostly sunny;68;42;S;6;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A passing shower;91;72;Some sun, a shower;88;74;NE;5;70%;56%;7

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;81;65;A t-shower in spots;81;64;ESE;5;65%;65%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;92;77;A shower in spots;92;78;S;5;66%;56%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;54;37;Partly sunny;55;47;W;13;59%;14%;2

Beijing, China;Chilly with some sun;30;18;Chilly with some sun;32;19;E;5;18%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;61;44;Showers around;47;34;WSW;7;78%;71%;0

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;46;32;Mainly cloudy;39;36;SSW;11;67%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;66;46;Some sun, a shower;67;49;S;4;74%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;73;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;64;ESE;7;82%;82%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;49;34;Clouds and sun;40;32;SSE;7;77%;61%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and snow shower;37;33;A bit of rain;46;35;WSW;15;81%;87%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;54;40;Clouds and sun, mild;55;40;W;7;80%;62%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;52;37;Rain/snow showers;42;29;SSW;6;75%;64%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Overcast and warmer;84;69;An afternoon shower;88;68;SW;9;50%;70%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;90;63;Turning cloudy;91;63;WSW;4;32%;23%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;34;26;Sunny, but cold;38;26;NNW;11;39%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;78;58;Partly sunny;74;55;N;9;56%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;70;56;An afternoon shower;65;60;SSE;8;61%;67%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;81;65;Sun and some clouds;80;67;ENE;3;67%;70%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;74;A morning shower;89;74;ENE;3;73%;51%;6

Chicago, United States;Windy and very cold;26;20;A little p.m. snow;34;23;N;8;61%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy;87;75;A t-storm around;86;75;N;6;75%;65%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;36;33;Showers around;37;35;SSW;19;81%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;80;69;High clouds;78;67;NNE;16;51%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;58;39;Sunny and milder;72;42;NW;9;36%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;88;77;A shower in places;90;76;NE;11;75%;52%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;64;51;Hazy sun;73;49;NE;4;67%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;67;36;Partly sunny, mild;56;30;S;7;28%;58%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;84;66;Hazy sunshine;85;63;N;4;64%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;96;74;Spotty showers;91;73;SSW;4;70%;71%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;42;37;A little rain;42;35;WSW;19;88%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;41;27;Partial sunshine;45;26;N;7;41%;39%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;58;49;Partly sunny;60;51;N;12;66%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;62;61;A little rain;67;62;N;5;81%;87%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A little a.m. rain;79;62;A t-storm in spots;79;62;NNE;6;66%;73%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;74;66;An afternoon shower;75;56;ENE;9;54%;40%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with wet snow;39;29;Rain and snow shower;37;31;SW;16;86%;63%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;90;74;Clouds and sun;90;75;SSE;4;70%;63%;3

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;73;64;Becoming cloudy;71;65;E;9;64%;42%;4

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;83;68;Partly sunny, breezy;81;68;NE;14;48%;26%;4

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;89;63;Sunshine and nice;87;66;ESE;5;44%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain;61;42;Cloudy with a shower;61;39;NNE;4;74%;60%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;58;51;Mild with sunshine;61;52;SSW;7;78%;8%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Downpours;90;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;WSW;7;72%;55%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;84;72;Mostly cloudy;85;73;NNW;7;58%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer;83;59;A t-storm in spots;78;54;N;9;59%;45%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;48;24;Partly sunny, colder;40;24;N;6;44%;44%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;Hazy sunshine;78;49;NE;4;18%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun, nice;72;43;Sunny and pleasant;73;40;SW;5;46%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;95;68;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;NNW;10;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, milder;45;37;A p.m. shower or two;43;33;NNE;6;87%;82%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Heavy showers;84;77;Spotty showers;82;75;NNE;8;66%;81%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;91;74;A stray thunderstorm;85;74;SW;6;77%;64%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;85;63;Hazy sun;85;62;ENE;5;70%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;96;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;N;5;72%;61%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;63;38;A t-storm in spots;62;36;ENE;9;53%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;SW;7;77%;17%;8

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;73;64;Sunny intervals;73;65;SSE;8;71%;67%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;57;46;Partly sunny;57;53;W;4;82%;44%;1

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;39;38;A little rain;46;37;WSW;13;84%;86%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;NE;5;16%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;87;77;Partly sunny;88;77;SSW;7;70%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sun;49;31;Sun and clouds;51;39;SW;5;60%;39%;2

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;87;80;Mostly cloudy;88;78;N;4;65%;14%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;84;75;A thunderstorm;85;75;SE;5;82%;84%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;87;77;Partly sunny;89;76;ENE;7;65%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;83;57;Clouds and sun;96;69;WSW;14;34%;25%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;70;38;Partly sunny;72;43;W;3;42%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;73;53;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;NW;7;43%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;40;31;Partly sunny;35;21;SSW;8;71%;19%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;87;74;Sunshine, pleasant;87;75;ENE;12;62%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer;82;63;High clouds;86;68;NE;8;49%;5%;5

Montreal, Canada;Snow;27;17;A little snow;19;5;W;15;74%;72%;0

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;33;29;Cloudy;38;27;WSW;8;86%;34%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;84;69;Hazy sunshine;82;68;N;7;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;79;54;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;NNE;11;45%;2%;10

New York, United States;A shower or two;48;25;Partly sunny, colder;32;27;W;26;44%;36%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;70;48;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;W;8;64%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;15;6;Low clouds;11;4;WSW;6;91%;59%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;43;35;Clouds and sun;45;34;NNW;11;48%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, cold;24;13;Snow showers;26;22;NNW;4;77%;91%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;23;10;A bit of a.m. snow;13;-1;W;19;71%;64%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;77;Spotty showers;83;76;SSE;5;79%;96%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NNW;7;79%;45%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A shower;85;76;ENE;8;80%;68%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;42;35;A touch of rain;48;40;W;11;70%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, cooler;85;59;Sunshine;76;60;SSE;15;48%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;74;Partly sunny;90;74;WNW;5;65%;21%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning t-storm;88;73;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;6;68%;65%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;86;72;A p.m. shower or two;86;72;E;4;65%;81%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;43;29;Periods of sunshine;38;34;SSW;9;63%;63%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, but very cold;22;4;Sunny, but very cold;22;-1;NNW;6;38%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Brief showers;64;51;Nice with some sun;69;52;SSW;8;57%;33%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;60;38;Plenty of sunshine;61;41;ESE;8;56%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;77;A shower or two;87;76;ESE;9;64%;75%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow shower;40;31;Mostly sunny;34;28;NNE;6;61%;11%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy;44;34;Rain and snow shower;38;28;S;10;87%;47%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;77;69;Nice with some sun;79;68;E;9;60%;4%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;70;42;Mostly sunny;73;45;ESE;5;15%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;63;51;Spotty showers;58;41;ENE;7;74%;67%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;35;34;A bit of snow;37;29;SSW;14;66%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Abundant sunshine;64;47;Sunshine;62;47;WNW;6;51%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;75;63;A t-storm in spots;73;64;ENE;11;71%;41%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;74;A shower in places;85;75;SSW;6;68%;48%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;73;60;Partly sunny;74;60;N;7;64%;10%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;79;36;Sunny and delightful;76;37;SSE;5;6%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Areas of low clouds;76;52;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;SW;6;49%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;82;70;A p.m. shower or two;84;71;N;5;71%;84%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;55;40;Partly sunny;54;49;S;4;76%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;47;37;Partly sunny;48;36;NNE;6;84%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but very cold;24;10;Sunny, but cold;28;10;NNW;5;24%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;50;43;Mostly cloudy;52;45;ENE;10;44%;28%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;89;77;Couple of t-storms;87;78;N;4;80%;72%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;51;29;Partly sunny, mild;52;38;S;5;89%;60%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;73;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;E;4;66%;0%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;35;23;Mostly cloudy;37;35;S;10;82%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;81;69;Mostly sunny;87;73;NE;14;52%;0%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;67;63;A little rain;67;63;E;10;73%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A wintry mix;39;32;Showers of rain/snow;37;29;SSW;12;81%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, colder;33;23;Sunny, but cold;39;24;ENE;4;69%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;More sun than clouds;52;32;Plenty of sunshine;48;32;NE;5;63%;7%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;56;34;Plenty of sunshine;53;35;S;7;31%;6%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warmer;85;59;Not as warm;73;60;W;7;65%;5%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;64;51;A shower or two;67;51;WSW;7;60%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with sunshine;49;34;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;35;NNW;6;46%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, some snow;31;16;Areas of low clouds;24;11;NW;17;68%;14%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;73;52;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;SSW;4;47%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;70;50;Partly sunny;63;46;WSW;7;74%;32%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;5;-15;Cold with some sun;2;-18;NNW;5;90%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;49;38;High clouds;49;40;NNE;3;64%;2%;1

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;47;34;Partly sunny;41;31;SSE;6;66%;63%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;83;71;Low clouds;82;71;ENE;5;67%;21%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, milder;47;31;Colder;36;26;S;10;57%;8%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cool;50;30;Partly sunny, colder;38;29;S;6;80%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;68;58;An afternoon shower;67;56;SE;10;68%;77%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny, humid;90;71;SW;5;68%;9%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;40;19;Plenty of sunshine;43;20;ENE;2;41%;0%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit