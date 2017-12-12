Vietjet Air releases spicy promo calendar for 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The international Vietnamese airline Vietjet Air recently unveiled its promotional calendar for 2018.

The theme was "air cabin catwalk" which features plenty of scantily clad beauties posing inside and outside of a Vietjet airliner.

A spokesperson for the airline said that Vietjet worked very hard this year to recruit top models from several different countries for the photo-shoot aimed at promoting tourism in Vietnam, and increasing extra ticket sales for the airline.

Some of the models included in the calendar are American musician and Instagram model Celine Farach, runner-up in the Miss Asia 2017 beauty contest Minh Tu Nguyen, and Kwanlada Rungrojampa, the runner-up in the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant from Thailand.

Vietjet Air first grabbed headlines in 2011 when it began advertising bikini-clad flight attendants on its flights to boost sales for the fledgling low-cost airline.

The gimmick worked spectacularly with Vietjet catapulting to the position of major rival with the two largest flight providers in Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines and JetStar Pacific.

On most flights these days Vietjet flight attendants are fully clothed in a smart and practical uniform. However, the airline does still occasionally offer special flights with the official bikini uniforms.

And obviously as the 2018 calendar shows, the airline is still using their tried and true marketing strategy of displaying beautiful women in bikinis to sell tickets.