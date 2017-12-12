Thailand welcomes easing of EU political sanctions

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's military junta has welcomed the European Union's decision to ease political sanctions imposed against it for overthrowing an elected government in 2014.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said Tuesday the EU's announcement is "good news" that underscores positive developments under military rule.

The EU's Foreign Affairs Council announced Monday that it was "appropriate to pursue a gradual political re-engagement with Thailand" because it had improved human rights conditions, adopted a new constitution and set an election date for 2018.

The EU suspended official visits with Thailand in response to the coup.

It said it would continue to review its relationship with Thailand while watching for the lifting of media restrictions and ban on political activities, and "the installation of a democratically elected civilian government."