Macedonia's Zaev set to warm up ties with Greece, Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Macedonia's prime minister repeated his will to reach a solution with Greece following more than two decades of dispute over his country's name.

Zoran Zaev, in the first-ever visit by a prime minister to neighboring Kosovo Tuesday, said Macedonian and Greek officials were working "to reconfirm their will of resuming essential talks ... to reach a solution."

Zaev, in power since spring, has vowed to improve relations with Greece, which has opposed Macedonia's name since it declared it and won recognition by the United Nations after Yugoslavia's breakup in 1991.

Zaev also said Skopje was open to an international investigation over a 2015 deadly attack of a group of militants from Kosovo in Kumanovo, northern Macedonia, that left eight police officers and 10 militants dead.