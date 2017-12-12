EU suspends aid to Cambodian election commission

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The European Union says it has suspended assistance to Cambodia's election commission following last month's dissolution of the country's main opposition party, and warned that next July's general election will not be legitimate if the opposition is not allowed to participate.

The Supreme Court on Nov. 16 ordered the Cambodia National Rescue Party, the only opposition group with seats in parliament, to be dissolved, in the latest move by authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen's government to remove threats to his power ahead of the vote.

The government has accused the party of involvement in a plot to topple it. The opposition staunchly denies the allegations — a position backed by international rights groups and independent analysts who say no credible evidence has emerged to back the claims.