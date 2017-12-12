Tsai lauds US ties while receiving AIT Chairman James Moriarty

President Tsai Ing-wen said Dec. 11 that as a free and democratic country, Taiwan is committed to strengthening its contributions to the U.S. Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy and safeguarding the rule-based international order.



Taiwan and the U.S. have a strong relationship, with the two sides continuing to enhance ties built on shared values, Tsai said. Bilateral cooperation will help promote economic development and ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific, she added.



Tsai made the remarks while receiving American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty at the Office of the President in Taipei City. Moriarty, now on his third trip to the nation since taking the post last October, is in the country for a seven-day visit that will conclude Dec. 16.



The president said that over the past year, Taiwan-U.S. relations have continued to strengthen across the board. She cited as examples a major arms package approved by the Department of State in June under the Taiwan Relations Act and various contributions to regional development made by both sides through the Taiwan-U.S. Global Cooperation and Training Framework.



Tsai added that Taiwan sent its biggest ever delegation to the SelectUSA Investment Summit in June, while a mission organized by the Cabinet-level Council of Agriculture toured the U.S. in September to visit local officials and grain exporters.



Looking forward, Tsai pledged to promote trade ties with the U.S. and cooperate with the country on the implementation of the government’s New Southbound Policy. She said Taiwan will continue to play an important role in maintaining regional security by working closely with partners of the U.S. and enhancing the country’s national defense capabilities.



The president expressed gratitude to Moriarty and the U.S. government for the hospitality extended to her during her transit stops in Hawaii and Guam in late October and early November. Tsai said that during the past year, her four transit stops in the U.S. were all in line with the principles of safety, convenience, comfort and dignity.



In response, Moriarty said the U.S. and Taiwan enjoy a solid relationship and take pride in the friendship built upon shared interests and values.



As a member of the Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. attaches great importance to the well-being of its partners, Moriarty said. As Taiwan’s security is crucial to that of the region, the U.S. remains committed to Taiwan as well as the TRA.



The U.S. commends Taiwan’s willingness and capabilities regarding international participation, and will continue supporting and cooperating with Taiwan on various issues, he added.