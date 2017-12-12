  1. Home
The Latest: Climate activists protest at intl climate summit

By  Associated Press
2017/12/12 16:54

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the climate summit taking place in Paris (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Activists pretending to represent a massive wave of oil are holding a protest in Paris at the start of an international climate summit.

A few hundred protesters demonstrated Monday in front of the domed Pantheon monument on Paris' Left Bank as hundreds of world leaders, financiers and others gathered across town for the summit. The protesters unfurled a massive sheet and carried a huge banner reading "Not one more euro for energies of the past."

CEOs of banks and energy companies are joining more than 50 heads of state at the summit, which is aimed in part at speeding up investment in energy that doesn't damage the climate.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leading world philanthropists Tuesday morning to encourage more climate-related investment.

___

8:15 a.m.

More than 50 world leaders are gathering in Paris for a summit that President Emmanuel Macron hopes will give new momentum to the fight against global warming, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's rejection of the Paris climate accord.

Some 3,100 security personnel are fanned out around Paris for Tuesday's event, including extra patrol boats along the Seine River. Macron will accompany the visiting leaders to the summit site on a river island by boat.

Sean Penn, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk are among prominent figures joining the world leaders at the summit, which marks the second anniversary of the Paris accord.

Participants are expected to announce billions of dollars' worth of projects to help poor countries and industries reduce emissions.

Macron, who's also using the event to raise his international profile, did not invite Trump.