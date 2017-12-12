Regent Taipei presents exclusive collaborations with Asia’s best pastry chef and best female chef

While women were often the traditional home cooks, Michelin-starred restaurants were mostly helmed by men; this previous status quo is now being challenged more than ever, especially with the rise of a young generation of critically and commercially successful female chefs. In fact, Regent Taipei welcomed two such female guest chef collaborations in December with 2017 Asia Best Female Chef May Chow and, Janice Wong, awarded Asia’s Best Pastry Chef in 2013 and 2014.

From December 1st to December 3rd, Chef May Chow, chef-owner of the popular Hong Kong eatery Little Bao, hosted a three-day pop-up event at Regent Taipei’s B2 Regent Galleria, its first international collaboration in Taiwan. Chef May presented Little Bao’s signature Pork Belly Bao, Szechuan Fried Chicken Bao and Dessert Ice Cream Bao and her exclusive Ube Ice Cream creation for Regent Taipei.

Queen of desserts, Chef Janice Wong, is collaborating with Regent Taipei to present a selection of Chocolate Gift Sets, Chocolate Lollipops and Christmas Hampers, filled with an assortment of chocolate, cotton candy and cookies – perfect for gifts and sweet treats. Her acclaimed chocolate flavors range from the classic, such as coffee, peanut butter, sea salt caramel, black sesame, yuzu, strawberry cake, to the wildly innovative such as pistachio lime, gula melaka, mango curry, laksa lemongrass and Thai lime. The exclusive flavor for this collaboration with Regent Taipei is her Milk Tea Chocolate - dressed in a bold red with Regent’s signature grey hue. Prices start from NT$80 per lollipop while gift sets start at NT$880 and orders can be made at Regent Gift Shop. Items will be available to pick-up from mid-December.