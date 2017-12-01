10 millionth intl. visitor to Taiwan in 2017 gets a surprise welcome!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Dec. 12 at 11:40 a.m., the Taiwan Tourism Bureau along with representatives from China Airlines, and Taoyuan International Airport welcomed the arrival of 10 millionth international traveler to Taiwan this year.

The surprise celebration and a welcome worthy of a superstar took Ms. Tan Jue-Ping entirely by surprise after landing at 10:40 a.m. and waiting in line at immigration. Tan was traveling with her family from Singapore, and was already looking forward to her first time visiting Taiwan.



Thanks to the gift package from the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, the lucky traveler will be spending her time in Taiwan at the height of luxury. Not only can she extend her planned stay in Taiwan with vouchers for free hotel stays at the Regent Taipei, the Howard Plaza Hotel in Kaohsiung, and the Parkview resort in Hualien, but China Airlines will also take care of her flight home as well.

Tan is travelling with 12 members of her family, and they were already planning a trip to include Taipei and Taichung, and then visits to Qingjing Farm in Nantou as well as a stop by Hualien to see the East coast.

One of Tan's family members remarked that they had come to Taiwan nearly 30 years ago on their honey moon to see Alishan and Sun Moon Lake. They said the decision to return to Taiwan on this trip was definitely the right decision.

This is the third year in a row that Taiwan has welcomed over 10 million international travelers. The extravagant welcome for Tan and her family was also a celebration of the successes Taiwan has had over recent years in attracting foreign visitors and raising the profile of Taiwan abroad.

Over the last year, the Tourism Bureau has been working on a five part strategy to enhance tourism in Taiwan. The comprehensive plan includes; exploring more diverse markets, continuing to promote national tourism, working with various industries to integrate transformational strategies congenial to tourism, developing "smart" sightseeing experiences, and promoting experiential tourism.

According to a press release, the Director of Taiwan's Tourism Bureau Zhou Yong-hui (周永暉) said that the Bureau will continue to do everything it can to promote tourism in Taiwan abroad, and to improve the quality of visitor experience.

He also extended a warm welcome to people all over the world to visit Taiwan, and experience the island's beauty for themselves.