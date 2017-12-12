Rahul Gandhi takes helm of India's Congress party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Indian National Congress party on Monday named Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the country's Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, as party president.

Gandhi was elected to the post unopposed and succeeds his mother, Sonia Gandhi, for the top job in the party.

Sonia Gandhi has led the party for 19 years. She has had health problems over the last few years, but the family and party have released little information about them.

The 47-year old politician entered politics in 2004 and is a member of India's Parliament. He was appointed party vice president in 2013.He has now become the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to lead Congress, while his father Rajiv Gandhi, his grandmother Indira Gandhi and his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru have served as prime minister since India's independence from British colonialists in 1947.