Dangerous winds persist as wildfires roar in California

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, county fire hand crew member Nikolas Abele keeps an eye on a hillside for any stra
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, with flames burning behind it, a Christmas tree stands as a lone sentinel in the f
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, with smoke obscuring the sun in the distance, a Coulson C-130 Air Tanker turns in
In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 photo released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department firefighters knock down flames as they advance on homes atop Shep
In this early morning Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 photo released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters working on structure protection, keep
This Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, image made from a video on Rob Lowe's Instagram account shows the actor in a mask as he live-streams his family evacuating
In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 photo released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames advance on homes off Shepard Mesa Road at 5:45 Sunday mor
This Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, image made from a video on Rob Lowe's Instagram account shows palm trees and smoke as Lowe live-streams his family evacuat
In this early morning Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 photo released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames are seen behind Carpinteria, Calif. A flare
In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, photo Cal-Fire firefighters keep watch on a wildfire blaze burning the mountainside near the Cate School campus in Carp
In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, photo flames from a wildfire consume the mountainside near the Cate School campus in Carpinteria, Calif. (Kenneth Song/
In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, photo a fire-fighting helicopter makes a water drop on a hotspot near a house in the Shepard Mesa neighborhood in Carpi
This satellite image provided by NASA shows smoke from wildfires near Los Angeles in Southern California, lower right, blowing out over the Pacific Oc
In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, photo clouds form in the distance as two homes stay standing after surviving an early morning wildfire at the Shepard M
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The winds aren't changing for Southern California's wildfires yet.
The fifth largest blaze in state history was threatening thousands of homes as it churned through coastal mountains amid persistently dangerous weather conditions.
Red Flag warnings for fire danger due to Santa Ana winds and a critical lack of moisture were extended instead of expiring Monday afternoon as was initially forecast.
The National Weather Service tweeted, "It doesn't get much drier than this," signaling that the dangerous fire conditions just aren't going away.
The wildfire has destroyed 683 homes and burned over 360 square miles of dry brush and timber.