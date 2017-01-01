S. Korean mobile game 'Lineage M' takes Taiwan by storm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Over the two months before its launch in Taiwan yesterday (Dec. 11), over 10 percent of Taiwan's population had preregistered to play "Lineage M," the new mobile version of the hugely popular online game "Lineage," which was created by the South Korean game company NCSoft and distributed by its local Taiwanese publishing partner Gamania Digital Entertainment Co. (橘子集團).

In the late hours of Sunday night, there were 639,000 advanced downloads of the game and 660,000 Taiwanese gamers preregistered before NCSoft officially announced the long-anticipated launch of "Lineage M" in the early hours of Monday morning.

Once the game when live, 184,577 gamers accessed the server, with that number increasing to 666,045 players within three hours, and by 1 p.m. that day, 160,000 users were simultaneously playing the game online, reported CNA.

At a press conference that day, Gamania CEO Albert Liu (劉柏園) said in anticipation of the huge new server load due to the massive fan reaction to the new launch, the company had expended NT$100 million on 45 new servers, including five just added to deal with the larger-than-expected load, and over 300 engineers. According to Gamania, over 540,000 preregistered on the first day preregistration was available and in the two month since, over 2.5 million preregistered, representing over 10 percent of Taiwan's population of 23.55 million.

Due to the massive influx of over 180,000 excited users when the game launched in Taiwan at the stroke of midnight, many were not able to access the server until after 2:30 a.m. that morning. However, the company says that the servers are operating normally now, and it is planning to offer compensation to those were not able to access the game.

The PC version of the popular Massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), "Lineage," has had a loyal following for 17 years in Taiwan. Designers of the mobile version have taken great efforts at recreating the PC version's gameplay and elements, reported the Korea Herald.

In Taiwan, "Lineage M" is now available for download through both the Google Play app store and the Apple's App Store.