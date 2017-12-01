Feminism; the Merriam-Webster Word of the Year for 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The world famous American English dictionary Merriam-Webster released their annual "Word of the Year" list on Dec. 11.

At the top of the ten most relevant and sought out words of the year was a word that everyone in the English speaking world undoubtedly heard throughout the year; Feminism.

Merriam-Webster chose the word based on the estimated frequency of its use, and the number of people who sought out its definition. The numbers likewise reflect the social and political influence of the concept, which can be clearly evidenced throughout the year.

On the dictionary's website, the list even mentions that arguments surrounding the definition of the word have been the subject of various news stories and debates throughout the year.

The frequency of "feminism" appearing online and in print media spiked following the Women's March in Washington DC earlier in the year, immediately on the heels of the election of US President Donald Trump.

Then in the latter portion of the year, the #MeToo hashtag campaign followed revelations about media mogul Harvey Weinstein, which led to another spike in usage and online searches for the term and related topics. The campaign is intended to raise awareness of sexual misconduct and abuse in society, especially abuse which affects women in the workplace.

"Feminism" has also had a sustained presence in the media, with successful productions like "The Handmaid's Tale," and "Wonder Woman" among many others, bringing the word into discussions of entertainment.

Following feminism, there were many other interesting words on the top ten list that were heavily searched terms throughout the year. Unsurprisingly, several of the words on the list made it because of their relevance to the statements or actions of current US President Donald Trump and his administration.

The complete list is as follows:

1. Feminism

2. Complicit

3. Recuse

4. Empathy

5. Dotard

6. Syzygy

7. Gyro

8. Federalism

9. Hurricane

10. Gaffe

For more info on each word, visit the Merriam-Webster Dictionary's website.

Regardless of one's position on the topic, the growing influence of feminism across the globe in realms of politics, entertainment, academics, and in online discussions is hardly deniable, and it seems a very apt choice for Word of the Year in 2017.

In related news, the announcement of Oxford's Word of the Year in 2017 is just around the corner, and it remains to be seen what the rival British English dictionary's word will be.





