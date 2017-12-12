Afghanistan set to play inaugural cricket test against India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Afghanistan is set to play its debut cricket test next year against India, with dates and a venue expected to be announced soon.

Afghanistan and Ireland were elevated to full test membership of the International Cricket Council last June, and Ireland has already confirmed its inaugural test match will be against Pakistan in May.

Board of Control for Cricket in India Rahul Johri posted a message on social media after Monday's special general meeting in Delhi to say "India to play inaugural test against Afghanistan. Welcome them to five-day cricket."

Afghanistan Cricket Board officials met with Johri in October in Mumbai, requesting the No. 1-ranked team take on the newest member of sport's elite.

ACB chief executive Shafiq Stanikzai responded on Twitter, thanking the BCCI for accepting the offer "to play our inaugural test match with India (our) traditional friends. My dream come true so as most of Afghan Cricket lovers,"