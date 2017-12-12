  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/12 14:06
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 6 .793
Cleveland 19 8 .704 3
Toronto 17 8 .680 4
Milwaukee 15 10 .600 6
Indiana 16 11 .593 6
Washington 14 12 .538
Detroit 14 12 .538
Miami 13 13 .500
Philadelphia 13 13 .500
New York 13 13 .500
Brooklyn 10 15 .400 11
Orlando 11 17 .393 11½
Charlotte 10 16 .385 11½
Chicago 6 20 .231 15½
Atlanta 6 20 .231 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 4 .840
Golden State 22 6 .786 ½
San Antonio 19 8 .704 3
Minnesota 16 11 .593 6
Denver 14 12 .538
Portland 13 13 .500
New Orleans 14 14 .500
Utah 13 14 .481 9
Oklahoma City 12 14 .462
L.A. Clippers 10 15 .400 11
L.A. Lakers 10 15 .400 11
Phoenix 9 19 .321 13½
Sacramento 8 18 .308 13½
Memphis 8 19 .296 14
Dallas 7 20 .259 15

___

Sunday's Games

Toronto 102, Sacramento 87

Boston 91, Detroit 81

Indiana 126, Denver 116, OT

Minnesota 97, Dallas 92

New Orleans 131, Philadelphia 124

New York 111, Atlanta 107

Monday's Games

Charlotte 116, Oklahoma City 103

Chicago 108, Boston 85

Houston 130, New Orleans 123

Miami 107, Memphis 82

Golden State 111, Portland 104

L.A. Clippers 96, Toronto 91

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.