Clippers end Raptors' streak with 96-91 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Montrezl Harrell scored 17 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied over the final 3:21 to beat Toronto 96-91 on Monday night and snap the Raptors' six-game winning streak.

DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers. Their bench outscored Toronto's reserves 50-17, led by Harrell and Lou Williams, who also had 17 points.

Milos Teodosic scored 12 points in his return after missing 22 games with a left foot injury. His 3-pointer with 40 seconds left extended the Clippers' lead to 91-87.

Jordan fouled Kyle Lowry in the lane, and he made 1 of 2 free throws to close the Raptors to 91-88.

Williams made two free throws before C.J. Miles hit a 3-pointer from the right corner that closed the Raptors to 93-91.

But the Clippers made 3 of 4 free throws to hang on for their second win in a row.

Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka added 17 points for the Raptors, who led by 13 points in the first half.

The Raptors were up 81-74 early in the fourth on seven straight points, including consecutive baskets by Valanciunas.

Teodosic and Austin Rivers hit 3-pointers and Sam Dekker made a pair of free throws to pull the Clippers into an 82-all tie. They tied it again at 84-all on Dekker's baseline shovel pass to Jordan, who dunked.

Harrell ran off the Clippers' first nine points of the second quarter, cutting their deficit from 13 points to four. He scored 13 in the period, and the Clippers trailed 53-51 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Raptors: They fell to 2-1 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Clippers: F Danilo Gallinari has a strained glute, similar to the injury that sidelined him for 13 games recently. He took a hard fall in the fourth quarter against Washington last weekend, when he scored a season-high 25 points, and is expected to be out a few games. ... USC basketball coach Andy Enfield and his wife sat courtside.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Phoenix on Wednesday in the conclusion of their four-game trip.

Clippers: Open a four-game trip in Orlando on Wednesday.

