Watercolor paintings of Taiwanese artists on display at world exhibition

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Watercolor paintings of several Taiwanese artists are on display at an international exhibition being held at the All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS) in New Delhi.

The show, which began on Saturday, was participated by artists from 50 countries. Organized by the International Watercolor Society (IWS), the exhibition displays more than 450 artworks. Some artists are giving live demonstrations of their works.

In the exhibition titled Second International Watercolor Society India Biennial 2017-18, its theme is 'Harmony Through Watercolor.' According to the organizers, it is aimed at giving the younger artists of the next generation from around the world a platform which will shape their future and enable Indian watercolor painters to exchange their ideas with painters of the rest of the world.

"Watercolor is a beautiful medium but it has not got its deserved place in the contemporary art world. We are trying and working continuously for a change. I have assured that this festival will be full of discussions, seminars, demonstrations so that we can all learn and exchange ideas," said Amit Kapoor, IWS Vice President and IWS India Country Head.