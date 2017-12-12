New Zealand space launch scrubbed from remote launch site

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A space launch has been scrubbed from a remote launch site in New Zealand after an engine glitch caused engineers to abort the flight.

The command to abort Tuesday came two seconds after the engine of the Rocket Lab Electron rocket fired on its launch pad at Mahia Peninsula on North Island's east coast.

There was no immediate explanation for the launch attempt being called off, although mission control said the problem had been reported as the engine built toward liftoff.

In a tweet, Rocket Lab said the launch of the rocket nicknamed "'Still Testing' (was) scrubbed for the day while team reviews data. Updates on a new attempt to follow."

The 23-meter (75-foot) rocket had three satellites on board for Tuesday's launch, each about the size of a shoebox.