AP PHOTOS: Best of 2017 for Latin America, Caribbean

2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A couple walks through a neighborhood destroyed by wildfires in Chile's Santa Olga community, Thursday, Jan. 2
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A military police officer conducts a head count of inmates at the Alcacuz prison in Nisia Floresta, Brazil, Tu
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Lourdes Vasquez, who is disabled, casts her vote two days before general elections, from her bed in Quito, Ecu
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A woman who's child died in a fire is held by her sister outside the children's shelter in San Jose Pinula, Gu
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Charred-stained dolls placed on a bed of charcoal are part of artists' installation placed at the front gate o
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A woman is pulled to safety in a zipline harness in Lima, Peru, Friday, March 17, 2017. Intense rains and muds
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Inmates climb to the roof as a fire breaks out during a riot at the youth and men's reformatory Centro Correcc
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Women cry over the coffin of a relative who died in an avalanche during heavy rains, during a mass burial in M
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A presidential guard walks past a window that allows a view into the Planalto presidential palace's main loung
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - An anti-government protester holds a Bible under the watch of riot police during a march in Caracas, Venezuela
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Children run off with boxes they filled with merchandise salvaged from a cargo truck allegedly set on fire by
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Anti-government protesters work together to aim a giant slingshot holding a glass bottle of fecal matter, at s
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Engulfed in a cloud of tear gas, an anti-government protester protects himself from a jet of water with a shie
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A protester takes cover from police using this makeshift shield adorned with a rosary, a religious image and S
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Opposition lawmakers brawl with pro-government militias trying to force their way into the National Assembly d
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Bolivarian National Guards fire rubber bullets as they charge anti-government demonstrators in Caracas, Venezu
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Federal police investigators take notes by the body of a man shot in broad daylight on a central avenue in Aca
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - An altar to the Virgin of Guadalupe is covered with fallen debris inside the earth-damaged home where Larissa
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Relatives of 38-year-old earthquake victim, police officer Juan Jimenez Regalado, weep during his funeral in J
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Pope Francis' greets people in the San Francisco neighborhood of Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A man walks through a door in a building that collapsed during a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the Condesa neigh
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Rescue workers carry a body recovered from a building felled by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the Ciudad Jardi
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A woman presses herself against the wall as soldiers patrol an alley in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Residents from Juana Matos look for groceries at Catano Mini Market in the middle of a supply shortage caused
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Police lift the coffin of fellow officer Luis Angel Gonzalez Lorenzo, who was killed while trying to cross a r
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Juana Sortre Vazquez sits on her soaked couch in what remains of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Maria in the
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A member of the Puerto Rican National Guard delivers food and water brought via helicopter to victims of Hurri
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Rodrigo Diaz Mejia climbs over a crushed car into what was a second-story apartment at 517 Tokio street, felle
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Images of Cuba's late leader Fidel Castro are projected on a screen during a vigil to commemorate the first an
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla looks at his watch as his wife Iroshka Elvir wipes sweat from his bro
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Residents watch the forest burn in Portezuelo, Chile, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The fires were one of the country
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Judeley Hans Debel squats down to remove a boot from Tic Tac, holding out his prosthetic leg after his therape
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A woman dressed for la "La Diablada" festival walks down a road in Pillaro, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Loc
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A girl holds a bowl of hot food as the Avila family has lunch inside their home in Coata, a small village on t
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Melinda Quispe walks on the trash strewn shore of Lake Titicaca, holding her dog in her village Kapi Cruz Gran
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Inmates sit inside an overcrowded cell in a police station near Manaus, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The begi
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Belen Torres poses for a portrait in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Torres was beaten by he
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Costumed patients from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute wait for the start of their Carnival parad
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A guest wearing a mask attends a traditional Carnival ball at the Copacabana Palace hotel in Rio de Janeiro, B
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A man dressed as a "devil" performs near the San Felipe church during the Congos and Devils festival in Portob
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - People stand in a bus waiting to go home after their work day at a "maquiladora" for car accessories in Matamo
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Zoologist Marta Llanes caresses baby chimpanzee Anuma II, left, while Ada hangs on to her leg, at Llanes' apar
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Tourists ride a cable car in the form a of a Chiva, a bus used to serve rural routes, in Pitalito, Colombia, T
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Batel Delciner, 23, removes wood from a furnace to lower the heat that cooks sugar juice at the Ti Jean distil
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - This combo shows portraits of people dressed in costume for the Qoyllur Rit'i festival, translated from the Qu
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Giraffes named Shaki, left, Ciro, center, and Buddy, look out from their enclosure at a former city zoo known
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Chile's President Michelle Bachelet throws a flower into the river during a visit to Memory Park which honors
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A man rides a bull during a running of the bulls event coined "Pamplonada Pillarense" in Pillaro, Ecuador, Sat
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A group of friends fill the viewfinder of Luis Maldonado's old wooden old box camera, during a fair marking In
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Children slide on a puddle near trash as they play in a squatter building that used to house the Brazilian Ins
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Jayanne Pessanha, right, smokes a cigarette while playing cards with her neighbors in the former IBGE building
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - People who lost access to water in the wake of Hurricane Maria gather at pipes carrying water from a mountain
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Members of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) provide security for a campaign rally by presidential
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A person dressed in a diabolical clown costume looks in the mirror at the start of the Zombie Walk in La Paz,
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A moto-taxi driver transports a La Saline slaughterhouse customer and his newly acquired goats, in Port-au-Pri
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Crosses depicting people murdered for defending the forest stand on a large map of the Amazon, during a protes
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Men and boys joke around as they take a break from collecting plastic and cardboard to resell, at "El Cremator
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - People carry coffins with the remains of civil war victims, to place in niche graves in Santa Avelina, Guatema
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A samba band member turns a broom, beer can and rubber band into a selfie stick at the Oswaldo Cruz neighborho
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Suzuki car driver Tim Coronel, of the Netherlands, is covered in dirt after completing the second stage of the
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - In this Jan. 30, 2017 photo, boxers Idamerys Moreno, left, and Legnis Cala, train during a photo session on Ha
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - American pro wrestler Sam Polinsky, a.k.a. Sam Adonis, takes the ring at Arena Mexico waving a U.S. flag embla
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - "Mike" dressed in a boxer costume takes part in the "Blocao" dog carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sa
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring against Paraguay at a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Sao Paulo,
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A gaucho is thrown off a wild horse during the Criolla del Prado rodeo in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Apri
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Marcos Rocha, top, of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro, fights for the ball with Santiago Salcedo, of Paraguay's Libe
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - A crowd watches drivers Ott Tanak and Jarveoja Martin, from Estonia, race their Ford Fiesta WRC during the FIA
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Cassio, goalkeeper of Brazil's Corinthians, left, fights for the ball with Leandro Benegas, of Universidad de
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - U.S.' Eric Spicely, top, fights Brazil's Antonio Carlos Junior during their UFC middleweight mixed martial art
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Honduras' Alberth Elis celebrates after scoring against Panama during a 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying socce
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Newlywed Lionel Messi flashes a thumbs up as he and his bride Antonella Roccuzzo walk on a red carpet to pose
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Bodybuilder Spely Laventure trains for an upcoming competition between Haiti and Dominican Republic in Port-au
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - South Africa's Andries Coetzee is tackled by Argentina's Los Pumas Joaquin Tuculet during a Rugby Championship
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates wining his fourth Formula One championship with a member of his team
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Peru's players celebrate after a play-off qualifying match for the 2018 Russian World Cup against New Zealand
2017 AP LATIN AMERICA YEAR END PHOTOS - Brazil's Gremio soccer players carry their coach Renato Gaucho after winning the Copa Libertadores championshi
In this photo gallery, The Associated Press highlights some of the top images made during 2017 by photojournalists based in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Across the region, severe weather and natural disasters had fatal consequences. Mexico was struck by two deadly earthquakes and a string of hurricanes battered the Caribbean. Wildfires caused historic devastation in Chile and flash flooding surprised residents in Peru's desert capital, Lima.
Violence surged again in Mexico, with the resort city of Acapulco hit particularly hard. Brazilian police lost control of more of Rio de Janeiro's slums to gangs. Political unrest in Venezuela killed 369 people. A fire at an overcrowded children's home killed 40 girls in Guatemala, while domestic violence left scars on survivors across Argentina.
Despite all the bad news, the region's peoples found solace in their traditions and community. Peruvians dolled up in fantastical costumes for the Snow Star festival. Mexican indigenous in Chiapas worked to launch their first presidential candidate: a woman known as "MariChuy." And Pope Francis visited Colombia where the rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia laid down their arms under the peace deal signed with the government.
In the world of sports, female boxers worked to pave the way to Cuba's first women's boxing team, and cowboys were bucked off horses in Uruguay. Latin America soccer darling Leonel Messi tied the knot in his native Argentina.
