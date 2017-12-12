Halak, Islanders end skid with win over Caps

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves after getting a vote of confidence from his coach, and the New York Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Monday night to snap a three-game winless streak.

Brock Nelson, Andrew Ladd and John Tavares scored goals for the Islanders, who built a 3-0 lead early in the second period and ended Washington's four-game winning streak.

It was the second time this season that Halak held an opponent to a single goal and the third time New York has allowed one goal as a team. Halak's strong performance came after coach Doug Weight sternly defended his goaltenders following the team's skate Monday morning. New York was 1-3-1 over its last five games.

Braden Holtby made nine saves for the Capitals before being pulled after the Islanders scored their third goal 1:34 into the second period.

JETS 5, CANUCKS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mathieu Perreault scored two goals and added an assist to help Winnipeg halt a three-game losing streak by beating Vancouver.

The win was the Jets' seventh straight victory at home and they have points in their last 11 games (10-0-1) at Bell MTS Place.

The Canucks have lost three straight in regulation for the first time this season.

Dmitry Kulikov, Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg (18-8-5). Ehlers' 14th of the season was on the power play and gave him goals in three straight games.

Brock Boeser scored his team-leading 16th goal for the Canucks. He also extended his goal-scoring streak to three games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg.

AVALANCHE 2, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jonathan Bernier stopped 39 shots and Mark Barberio scored in the third period, helping Colorado top Pittsburgh.

Blake Comeau added an empty-netter against his former team as Colorado won its second straight after a string of six losses in seven games. It was Comeau's seventh of the season.

Barberio put the Avalanche ahead to stay 6:17 into the third. His slap shot off the rush hit Pittsburgh forward Riley Sheahan in front and got past goaltender Tristan Jarry.

Bernier was on track for his second shutout of the season before Phil Kessel scored his team-best 15th goal for Pittsburgh at 19:48. Bernier beat the Penguins for just the second time in 10 career games.

Kessel has points in 25 of 32 games this season and eight straight home games, his longest streak since joining the Penguins.

Pittsburgh lost for the third time in four games following a four-game winning streak.

STARS 2, RANGERS 1, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Spezza scored in the shootout, and Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating New York.

Kari Lehtonen made 24 saves for Dallas in the opener of its four-game East Coast road trip against the Metropolitan Division. Julius Honka scored in the second period.

The Stars had a 1-0 lead before Rick Nash tied it for the Rangers when he tipped in Brady Skjei's wrist shot with 3:41 left in regulation. Nash made contact with Lehtonen but the Stars goalie was well outside the blue paint. Coach Ken Hitchcock challenged the play, but the referees ruled there was no goaltender interference.

Honka drove a slap shot past Ondrej Pavelec at 6:30 of the second for his first of the season. The 2014 first-round pick rejoined the lineup after sitting for the previous three games.

Pavelec finished with 44 saves, keeping New York in the game.

PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 1, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Matheson scored his first goal of the season, and Florida beat Detroit to win in overtime for the first time this season.

Matheson drove the rebound of a Nick Bjugstad shot into the net behind Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard at the 2:02 mark of overtime for the winner. Florida improved to 1-2 in OT, rallying from a 1-0 third-period deficit.

Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Panthers, while Henrik Zetterberg scored for the Wings, who are 0-5 in overtime.

Ending a 22-game goal drought, Zetterberg opened the scoring at the 18:27 mark of the first period.