New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd test scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday after New Zealand's win in the second cricket test against the West Indies at Seddon Park:
____
|New Zealand 1st Innings: 373
|West Indies 1st Innings: 221
|New Zealand 2nd Innings: 291-8 decl.
|West Indies, 2nd Innings
|(Overnight: 30-2)
Kraigg Brathwaite c Williamson b Boult 20
Kieran Powell c Southee b Boult 0
Shimron Hetmyer c Wagner b Southee 15
Shai Hope c de Grandhomme b Wagner 23
Roston Chase c de Grandhome b Wagner 64
Sunil Ambris retired hurt 5
Shane Dowrich c Nicholls b Wagner 0
Raymon Reifer c Williamson b Southee 29
Kemar Roach b Santner 32
Miguel Cummins c Boult b Santner 9
Shannon Gabriel not out 0
Extras (5lb,1w) 6
TOTAL (all out) 203
Overs: 63.5. Batting time: 283 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-27, 3-43, 4-68, 5-80, 6-158, 7-166, 8-2-3, 9-203.
Bowling: Tim Southee 19-3-71-2, Trent Boult 16-1-52-2, Neil Wagner 15-5-42-3 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 9-5-20-0, Mitchell Santner 4.5-0-13-2.
Toss: West Indies.
Result: New Zealand by 240 runs; wins two-test series 2-0.
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, Australia.
TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.