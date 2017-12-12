New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd test scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday after New Zealand's win in the second cricket test against the West Indies at Seddon Park:

New Zealand 1st Innings: 373 West Indies 1st Innings: 221 New Zealand 2nd Innings: 291-8 decl. West Indies, 2nd Innings (Overnight: 30-2)

Kraigg Brathwaite c Williamson b Boult 20

Kieran Powell c Southee b Boult 0

Shimron Hetmyer c Wagner b Southee 15

Shai Hope c de Grandhomme b Wagner 23

Roston Chase c de Grandhome b Wagner 64

Sunil Ambris retired hurt 5

Shane Dowrich c Nicholls b Wagner 0

Raymon Reifer c Williamson b Southee 29

Kemar Roach b Santner 32

Miguel Cummins c Boult b Santner 9

Shannon Gabriel not out 0

Extras (5lb,1w) 6

TOTAL (all out) 203

Overs: 63.5. Batting time: 283 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-27, 3-43, 4-68, 5-80, 6-158, 7-166, 8-2-3, 9-203.

Bowling: Tim Southee 19-3-71-2, Trent Boult 16-1-52-2, Neil Wagner 15-5-42-3 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 9-5-20-0, Mitchell Santner 4.5-0-13-2.

Toss: West Indies.

Result: New Zealand by 240 runs; wins two-test series 2-0.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.