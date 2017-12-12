|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|29
|21
|6
|2
|44
|110
|74
|Toronto
|31
|20
|10
|1
|41
|106
|88
|Columbus
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|86
|73
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|17
|10
|3
|37
|108
|100
|Washington
|31
|18
|12
|1
|37
|95
|91
|New Jersey
|29
|16
|9
|4
|36
|89
|91
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|16
|11
|3
|35
|99
|89
|Pittsburgh
|32
|16
|13
|3
|35
|94
|104
|Boston
|27
|14
|9
|4
|32
|78
|75
|Montreal
|31
|13
|14
|4
|30
|85
|99
|Carolina
|28
|11
|10
|7
|29
|78
|88
|Philadelphia
|29
|11
|11
|7
|29
|83
|86
|Florida
|30
|12
|14
|4
|28
|90
|105
|Detroit
|30
|11
|13
|6
|28
|81
|99
|Ottawa
|28
|9
|12
|7
|25
|77
|98
|Buffalo
|30
|7
|17
|6
|20
|64
|102
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|31
|21
|8
|2
|44
|104
|78
|Los Angeles
|31
|20
|8
|3
|43
|97
|68
|Nashville
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|95
|84
|Vegas
|29
|19
|9
|1
|39
|103
|91
|Winnipeg
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|102
|86
|San Jose
|29
|16
|10
|3
|35
|79
|69
|Dallas
|31
|17
|13
|1
|35
|91
|90
|Calgary
|30
|16
|12
|2
|34
|88
|94
|Minnesota
|29
|15
|11
|3
|33
|87
|87
|Chicago
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|90
|82
|Vancouver
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|81
|85
|Anaheim
|30
|12
|11
|7
|31
|80
|89
|Colorado
|29
|14
|13
|2
|30
|92
|95
|Edmonton
|30
|12
|16
|2
|26
|86
|99
|Arizona
|33
|7
|21
|5
|19
|75
|114
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago 3, Arizona 1
St. Louis 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Toronto 1, Edmonton 0
Minnesota 4, San Jose 3, OT
|Monday's Games
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1
Dallas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 1
Florida 2, Detroit 1, OT
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Edmonton at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.