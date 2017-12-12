  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/12 11:25
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 6 .793
Toronto 17 7 .708
New York 13 13 .500
Philadelphia 13 13 .500
Brooklyn 10 15 .400 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 14 12 .538
Miami 12 13 .480
Orlando 11 17 .393 4
Charlotte 10 16 .385 4
Atlanta 6 20 .231 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 19 8 .704
Milwaukee 15 10 .600 3
Indiana 16 11 .593 3
Detroit 14 12 .538
Chicago 6 20 .231 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 4 .840
San Antonio 19 8 .704 3
New Orleans 14 14 .500
Memphis 8 18 .308 13½
Dallas 7 20 .259 15
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 16 11 .593
Denver 14 12 .538
Portland 13 12 .520 2
Utah 13 14 .481 3
Oklahoma City 12 14 .462
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 21 6 .778
L.A. Lakers 10 15 .400 10
L.A. Clippers 9 15 .375 10½
Phoenix 9 19 .321 12½
Sacramento 8 18 .308 12½

___

Sunday's Games

Toronto 102, Sacramento 87

Boston 91, Detroit 81

Indiana 126, Denver 116, OT

Minnesota 97, Dallas 92

New Orleans 131, Philadelphia 124

New York 111, Atlanta 107

Monday's Games

Charlotte 116, Oklahoma City 103

Chicago 108, Boston 85

Houston 130, New Orleans 123

Miami 107, Memphis 82

Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.