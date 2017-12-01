  1. Home
  2. Environment

Multiple red alerts issued for smog in Kaohsiung

EPA reminds people in Kaohsiung to avoid outdoor activities and wear protective masks when going outside

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/12 11:38

Red alert for air quality in Kaohsiung (image from EPA website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The air in Kaohsiung is covered with haze and low visibility as a thick layer of smog shrouded the city's 85 Sky Tower today (Dec.12), and the public is advised to avoid exposure to the unhealthy air, reported CNA.

Out of the 12 EPA stations situated in Kaohsiung city, 11 flashed a red alert for a high index of air pollution, with the highest in Qianjin and Qianzhen districts (AQI159) of the city. Other districts are also reported red and orange levels of pollution.

A red alert with the air quality index (AQI) exceeding 150 is considered "unhealthy for everyone," and members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.

The EPA reminds people in the city to avoid outdoor activities. If it is necessary to go outside, it is advisable to wear a protective mask, and people who have asthma may need to increase the frequency of their use of an inhaler.
air quality
Air Quality Monitoring Network
red alert
unhealthy air
Air Pollution
Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

Red air alert for thick smog in Kaohsiung 
2017/12/05 12:01
Taiwanese doctor suggests exercising before 7 a.m. or indoors to shun poor air 
2017/11/30 21:12
Taiwan EPA to consider congestion charge if air pollution persists 
2017/11/30 18:41
Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant must reduce coal consumption by 24 percent in 2018
2017/11/30 12:44
Red air pollution alert expands across northern Taiwan
2017/11/29 20:12