Japanese celebrity almost nude on TV after taking off ‘made-in-China’ products

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Japanese artist was left with the only his underpants after featuring in a variety show that required participants to remove Chinese items in the house.

With the purpose to find out exactly how many Chinese products are present in the typical Japanese family, a variety show in Japan decided to invite three experts in different categories, including household electric appliances, clothing and furniture, to examine all the items at the house of a male celebrity.

The mission of the experts was to identify every item that was made in China, and those which were found to be Chinese products would be taken outside of the house.

In total, 619 daily used items were found to be made in China, including a sofa, chair, desk, light bulb, oven, and kettle. Additionally, 13 out of 28 pairs of shoes were also discovered to be produced in China.

The Japanese expert explained that China is the world's leader in garment technology. About 80 percent of Japanese clothes, as well as many famous clothing brands, are manufactured in China.

At the end of the show, the male celebrity was forced to take off his clothes and was left with only underwear as he was noticed wearing "made-in-China" clothes. He sarcastically said in Mandarin: "It's so humiliating."