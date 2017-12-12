Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 12 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: President says Taiwan is partner in U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy
@China Times: Referendum law amendment set for third reading today
@Liberty Times: AIT chairman criticizes Chinese diplomat's threatening remarks as inappropriate
@Apple Daily: College student attacks female schoolmate with knife over unrequited love
@Economic Daily News: Revenues of listed, OTC companies hit new high in November
@Commercial Times: Interior, finance ministries push for reconstruction of 4 million old homes