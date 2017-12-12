  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 12, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/12/12 10:30

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 12 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President says Taiwan is partner in U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy

@China Times: Referendum law amendment set for third reading today

@Liberty Times: AIT chairman criticizes Chinese diplomat's threatening remarks as inappropriate

@Apple Daily: College student attacks female schoolmate with knife over unrequited love

@Economic Daily News: Revenues of listed, OTC companies hit new high in November

@Commercial Times: Interior, finance ministries push for reconstruction of 4 million old homes


 
headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan headline news
2017/12/11 10:30
Taiwan headline news
2017/12/08 10:20
Taiwan headline news
2017/12/07 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2017/12/06 10:40
Taiwan headline news
2017/12/05 10:40