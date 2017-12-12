Taiwan donates $100,00 to Vietnam for victims of Typhoon Damrey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan made a donation of US$100,000 to the Vietnamese government in support of disaster relief after Typhoon Damrey slammed into the central and southern parts of the Southeast Asian country last month, reported CNA.

During the meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam on Monday (Dec.11), Taiwan's representative to Vietnam, Richard R. C. Shih (石瑞琦) gave the donation to the vice president of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, Bui Thi Thanh.

In the speech, Shih expressed Taiwan's concern for the victims of the typhoon and hoped the donation can help Vietnamese government deal with the aftermath. He also stressed that Taiwan highly values its cooperation with Vietnam in many fields.

On behalf of Vietnam, Bui Thi Thanh expressed her appreciation for the contributions of Taiwan's government and Vietnam-based Taiwanese businesses in support of storm relief for Vietnamese people. She believed that bilateral connections between the two countries will become tighter in the future.

Typhoon Damrey swept into Vietnam in early November ahead of the APEC summit. It is considered to be the deadliest storm in Vietnam this year as 106 people were killed, 25 missing and 197 injured during the storm, according to the Reuters.