Two winning tickets split NT$1.17 billion Taiwan Power Lottery jackpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two lucky winners now share the Power Lottery's (威力彩) whopping NT$1.17 billion jackpot, with the lucky tickets purchased in Taichung and Tainan, announced the Taiwan Lottery on Monday.

The winning number for the Power Lottery (威力彩) are 38, 16, 15, 03, 23, 10 in the first section, while the winning number in the second section is 03.

The winning ticket in Tainan was purchased at the Sanyou (三友) lottery store in the city's Rende District, while the winning ticket in Taichung was purchased at the Tianjiangcai (天降財) lottery store in the city's East District.