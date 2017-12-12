BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|12
|10
|0
|2
|25
|5
|30
|San Lorenzo
|12
|8
|3
|1
|18
|6
|27
|Santa Fe
|12
|6
|4
|2
|16
|9
|22
|Talleres
|12
|6
|3
|3
|16
|7
|21
|Huracan
|12
|6
|3
|3
|16
|8
|21
|Independiente
|11
|6
|3
|2
|12
|7
|21
|Colon
|12
|5
|5
|2
|15
|11
|20
|San Martin
|12
|6
|2
|4
|15
|13
|20
|Belgrano
|12
|5
|5
|2
|9
|8
|20
|Defensa y Justicia
|12
|5
|3
|4
|20
|18
|18
|Argentinos Jrs
|12
|5
|2
|5
|17
|15
|17
|Godoy Cruz
|11
|5
|2
|4
|14
|14
|17
|Estudiantes
|12
|5
|2
|5
|10
|10
|17
|Racing Club
|12
|4
|4
|4
|15
|14
|16
|Atletico Tucuman
|12
|4
|4
|4
|12
|12
|16
|Banfield
|12
|4
|3
|5
|15
|14
|15
|River Plate
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|18
|15
|Patronato Parana
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|15
|15
|Velez Sarsfield
|12
|4
|2
|6
|9
|13
|14
|Newell's
|12
|3
|4
|5
|10
|10
|13
|Gimnasia
|12
|4
|1
|7
|16
|22
|13
|Rosario Central
|11
|3
|4
|4
|8
|14
|13
|Lanus
|10
|4
|1
|5
|9
|17
|13
|Temperley
|12
|3
|3
|6
|9
|20
|12
|Olimpo
|12
|2
|3
|7
|7
|17
|9
|Tigre
|12
|1
|5
|6
|9
|17
|8
|Chacarita Jrs
|11
|1
|3
|7
|6
|13
|6
|Arsenal
|12
|1
|2
|9
|6
|15
|5
|Tuesday, Dec. 5
San Martin 2, Banfield 1
|Friday, Dec. 8
Temperley 2, Tigre 1
Patronato Parana 1, Olimpo 0
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Belgrano 1, Huracan 0
Banfield 2, Argentinos Jrs 3
|Sunday, Dec. 10
Arsenal 1, Independiente 2
Rosario Central 1, Newell's 0
Racing Club 3, Gimnasia 1
Colon 0, Talleres 2
|Monday, Dec. 11
Estudiantes 0, Boca Juniors 1
San Martin 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Chacarita Jrs vs. Lanus 0030 GMT