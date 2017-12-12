  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/12/12 09:02
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 12 10 0 2 25 5 30
San Lorenzo 12 8 3 1 18 6 27
Santa Fe 12 6 4 2 16 9 22
Talleres 12 6 3 3 16 7 21
Huracan 12 6 3 3 16 8 21
Independiente 11 6 3 2 12 7 21
Colon 12 5 5 2 15 11 20
San Martin 12 6 2 4 15 13 20
Belgrano 12 5 5 2 9 8 20
Defensa y Justicia 12 5 3 4 20 18 18
Argentinos Jrs 12 5 2 5 17 15 17
Godoy Cruz 11 5 2 4 14 14 17
Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 10 10 17
Racing Club 12 4 4 4 15 14 16
Atletico Tucuman 12 4 4 4 12 12 16
Banfield 12 4 3 5 15 14 15
River Plate 12 4 3 5 16 18 15
Patronato Parana 12 4 3 5 12 15 15
Velez Sarsfield 12 4 2 6 9 13 14
Newell's 12 3 4 5 10 10 13
Gimnasia 12 4 1 7 16 22 13
Rosario Central 11 3 4 4 8 14 13
Lanus 10 4 1 5 9 17 13
Temperley 12 3 3 6 9 20 12
Olimpo 12 2 3 7 7 17 9
Tigre 12 1 5 6 9 17 8
Chacarita Jrs 11 1 3 7 6 13 6
Arsenal 12 1 2 9 6 15 5
Tuesday, Dec. 5

San Martin 2, Banfield 1

Friday, Dec. 8

Temperley 2, Tigre 1

Patronato Parana 1, Olimpo 0

Saturday, Dec. 9

Belgrano 1, Huracan 0

Banfield 2, Argentinos Jrs 3

Sunday, Dec. 10

Arsenal 1, Independiente 2

Rosario Central 1, Newell's 0

Racing Club 3, Gimnasia 1

Colon 0, Talleres 2

Monday, Dec. 11

Estudiantes 0, Boca Juniors 1

San Martin 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Chacarita Jrs vs. Lanus 0030 GMT