Education Department urged to resume loan cancellations

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog is urging the Education Department to resume the process of forgiving student loans for tens of thousands Americans who were defrauded by for-profit colleges.

In a report published Monday, the Office of Inspector General, an independent body within the education agency, recommends that the department restart "review, approval, and discharge process" for defrauded students.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has come under criticism for stalling the review of over 95,000 claims for loan cancellations. The agency has not approved a single claim during her time in office and DeVos' critics charge that she is looking out for industry interests.

The AP reported in October that the department is considering abandoning the Obama-era practice of full loan forgiveness in favor of partial relief.

The department did not immediately comment.