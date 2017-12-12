US says WTO losing focus on trade, becoming litigation group

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The United States is accusing the World Trade Organization of losing its focus on trade.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Monday that the WTO is "losing its essential focus on negotiation and becoming a litigation-centered organization."

Lighthizer also said some members try to gain concessions through lawsuits that he said they could never get at the negotiating table. He spoke Monday at the WTO's ministerial meeting that is being held in Argentina.

President Donald Trump says the policy of the U.S. "is to aggressively promote and use American-made goods."

Some member nations that favor free trade have decried what they say are Trump's protectionist measures. But many also acknowledge the WTO needs reform.