New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|73.40
|73.83
|72.80
|73.00
|Down
|.72
|May
|73.86
|74.17
|73.36
|73.58
|Down
|.62
|Jul
|74.09
|74.24
|73.71
|73.89
|Down
|.50
|Oct
|72.64
|Down
|.38
|Dec
|71.77
|71.99
|71.51
|71.93
|Down
|.15
|Mar
|71.53
|71.78
|71.26
|71.78
|Down
|.29
|May
|71.32
|71.51
|70.93
|71.51
|Down
|.49
|Jul
|71.43
|Down
|.55
|Oct
|70.53
|Down
|.55
|Dec
|69.00
|69.28
|69.00
|69.28
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|69.76
|Down
|.70
|May
|70.64
|Down
|.70
|Jul
|71.01
|Down
|.70
|Oct
|71.01
|Down
|.70